The number of Weekly Famitsu arriving this week in Japanese bookstores will contain the review of Persona 5 Tacticsthe highly anticipated new adventure of Phantom Thieves Of ATLUS the next one is coming November 17.

Persona 5 TacticsFor PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switchgets a total score of 33 out of 40. Three of the magazine’s editors gave it a score of 8 out of 10while only one rated it with a 9 out of 10.

This is the chapter of the series Person 5 with the lowest score ever reviewed by the magazine. The previous, Persona 5 Strikersgot a score of 36 out of 40.

Furthermore, Persona 5 Tactica it will take 35 hours to complete in its main campaign, while they will be needed 50 to also complete the secondary contents.

Below are the other titles reviewed in the same issue of the magazine.

Eiga Sumikko Gurashi Tsugihagi Koujou no Fushigi-na Ko Game de Asobou! Eiga no Sekai (Switch) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]

(Switch) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40] Just Dance 2024 (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]

(PS5, Xbox Series, Switch) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Switch) – 9/8/9/9 [35/40]

(Switch) – 9/8/9/9 [35/40] Yohane the Parhelion: BLAZE in the DEEPBLUE (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 8/8/7/7 [30/40]

Source: Weekly Famitsu Street Gematsu