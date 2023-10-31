













Persona 5 Tactica shows us more details of its innovative combat mechanics









Persona 5 Tactics It is a turn-based strategy game where you face enemies on a battlefield where several interactive elements intervene such as a wall to cover you, different abilities to attack and so on.

This time we are going to talk about those interactive elements that are in the scenarios. For example, there are explosive barrels that you shoot at and they explode on the closest enemies. There are also boxes that help you reach higher points to have a better attack position.

Other elements that instead of helping keep you at bay are security cameras that call enemies that you must face. Also, let’s not lose sight of the variety of enemies you will have to fight. Just as you have bosses that send you flying, there are others that have impenetrable defenses, especially from a distance.

Persona 5 Tactica also gives you advantages to get ahead

In Persona 5 Tactics You don’t have to be fighting every turn. You can look for cover and do nothing but wait for the enemy to move their pieces. That way you can gain moments to be able to perform double attacks.

As in the games of the original series, you can fuse people to have new weapons that will serve you in combat. There’s also plenty of room to level up, make your weapons stronger, and this all depends on which personas you’re using.

If yours is already trying hard, Persona 5 Tactics It has game modes where the enemies are more powerful and friendly fire exists. What do you think of everything this video game will have? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

