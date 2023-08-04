Persona 5 Tactics returns to show itself with a second official trailer within what is considered the standard numbering of presentation videos of a more general nature for the Atlus game, in this case focused on some details relating to thesetting, characters and gameplay.

In particular, the new video visible below spreads more information about the Yoshiki Kingdom in which Persona 5 Tactica takes place, as well as introducing the characters of Yusuke Kitagawa, Makoto Niijima, Futaba Sakura and Haru Okumura in more depth.

However, it also gives you a chance to see several other elements of the game.

In fact, some are shown fighting techniques and settings concerning the difficulty and more: the Persona fusion, the presence of the blacksmith Latenza and some additional content already provided for the Atlus title are illustrated.

In particular, there will be a Day one DLC called “Repaint Your Heart” and which introduces Akechi Goro and Kasumi Yoshizawa, additional weapons and other additional gameplay elements.