Persona 5 Tactics returns to show itself with a second official trailer within what is considered the standard numbering of presentation videos of a more general nature for the Atlus game, in this case focused on some details relating to thesetting, characters and gameplay.
In particular, the new video visible below spreads more information about the Yoshiki Kingdom in which Persona 5 Tactica takes place, as well as introducing the characters of Yusuke Kitagawa, Makoto Niijima, Futaba Sakura and Haru Okumura in more depth.
However, it also gives you a chance to see several other elements of the game.
In fact, some are shown fighting techniques and settings concerning the difficulty and more: the Persona fusion, the presence of the blacksmith Latenza and some additional content already provided for the Atlus title are illustrated.
In particular, there will be a Day one DLC called “Repaint Your Heart” and which introduces Akechi Goro and Kasumi Yoshizawa, additional weapons and other additional gameplay elements.
What is Persona 5 Tactica
Persona 5 Tactica is a strategic RPG-style spin-off of the famous Atlus title, which is also characterized by a rather particular graphic cut, with the characters represented in a highly stylized “chibi” type way. To find out more, we refer you to the preview with everything we know about the expected Atlus strategy.
The game has so far shown itself through several trailers focused, mostly, on individual characters or groups of these, obviously deriving from the cast of Persona 5.
