The social account of Atlus West published earlier than expected the announcement of PERSONA 5 TACTICS, new spin-off coming soon. As reported by the trailer, promptly removed from the official channels, the title will be available starting November 17 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC (Microsoft)and will also be released on the subscription service at launch Xbox Game Pass.

As we can imagine from the title, it is a new adventure that will feature i Phantom Thieves of Heartsbut this time the fighting style will be grid-based tactical similar to games like Disgaea And FINAL FANTASY Tactics.

Although it is very likely, at the moment there is no information regarding the release of PERSONA 5 TACTICS on other platforms. We just have to wait for official information from the software house.

PERSONA 5 TACTICS TRAILER!! releases 17/11/23 (17th November 2023) pic.twitter.com/sDklynkmaQ — JUNO 👾 (@junoharuto) June 8, 2023

Source: Atlus West