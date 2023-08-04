ATLUS has shared the second official trailer for the Persona 5 Tacticstogether with the third of the videos for the column “Nyahoo! News”. In the new videos you will find more information about Yoshiki Kingdom and the characters of Yusuke Kitagawa, Makoto Niijima, Futaba Sakura and Haru Okumuraas well as battle techniques and difficulty settings. The mergers between are shown Person and the blacksmith Lavenzadownloadable content available from day one, such as the episode “Repaint Your Heart” (available for a fee, which adds Akechi Goro and Kasumi Yoshizawa), as well as weapon sets and Person add-ons downloadable at game launch.

Persona 5 Tactics it’s coming around the world next November 17th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steame will be included from launch day on Game Pass. gslet’s hate each other below the two new videos.

Persona 5 Tactica – Second trailer

nyahoo! News – Episode 3

Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu