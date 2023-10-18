













Persona 5 Tactics It promises many hours of gameplay, however, when you think that the challenge is over because you finished the story, the traditional New Game+ mode will be waiting for you.

Yes, you already know that this will be an opportunity for you to beat the video game of Atlus but with a different difficulty, but with the advantage of being able to keep your data such as Persona Compendium, fusions, money, weapons and more.

Source: Atlus

Likewise, playing this title again comes with its additional rewards, including unlocking special art. You’ll discover all kinds of illustrations, concept art, character design, and much more.

Fans of this series whose base lies in traditional RPGs will find in this game those values ​​of replayability and challenge that they like so much, especially for all the elements that are unlocked little by little.

Persona 5 Tactica will be for those players who like serious challenges

Many times, the charm of games with tactical elements lies mainly in the variety of missions that it delivers to the player. Everything indicates that Persona 5 Tactics it will be like this.

Now, with each mission come very specific challenges, so you will have to pay close attention to everything you do in order to obtain all the possible rewards. Thanks to this, you will see that the design of the scenarios will be unique.

Source: Atlus

On the other hand, there is a function called Replay which allows you to replay scenarios that you have already finished. That way you can obtain experience, money and other game elements that help you in the progression of your character.

The parameter to consider to know if you managed to overcome a mission to the letter is a few stars. If in the end you put three together, then you have completed all the required parameters, if not, you can try again.

It is seen that Persona 5 Tactics It will not only keep you busy with its story and presentation, but also with its challenge.

Don’t forget that Persona 5 Tactics It will be available on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S starting November 17. Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

