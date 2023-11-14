Persona 5 Tactics has received votes positive but not too much on the part of the international press: some ratings were decidedly high, but there was no shortage of reviews that were more critical and less inclined to reward the Atlus title.

Noisy Pizel – 9

God is a Geek – 9

Twinfinite – 9

Atomix – 9

Nintendo Life – 9

But Why Tho? – 8.5

Xbox Achievements – 8.2

NME – 8

Worth Playing – 8

GamesHub – 8

Checkpoint Gaming – 8

GameSpew – 8

Pure Xbox – 8

DualShockers – 8

Windows Central – 8

GamesRadar+ – 8

Pocket Tactics – 8

Vooks – 8

Screen Rant – 8

Siliconera – 8

COGconnected – 7.5

RPG Fan – 7.5

Game Informer – 7.3

Push Square – 7

PC Games – 7

Shacknews – 7

Nintendo Insider – 7

Eurogamer – 6

Digital Trends – 6

TheGamer – 6

Comicnook.com – 6

As you can see, the most recurring number is 8, the same one assigned to the game by our Christian Colli in his review of Persona 5 Tactica, in which expenses are positive words towards the style and gameplay of this spin-off.

At the same time, however, it is also moved in the article some criticism of the narrative sector and to some choices made by the developers, especially those that force you to replay certain missions.