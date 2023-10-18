ATLUS has released some important news on the side missions and the highly anticipated New Game + Persona 5 Tactics. By progressing through the main plot we will unlock a series of secondary missions with truly unique mechanics, thanks to which we will be able to discover additional stories and earn lots of GP to improve the characters’ skills. By completing missions we will also be able to unlock new abilities and the ability to create increasingly powerful Personae.

We will also have the possibility to replay the completed levels thanks to the Replay functionalitythanks to which we will be able to obtain more experience and objects. Each level will have specific challenges which, if completed, will allow us to increase the amount of rewards received when we complete it.

After completing the game we will unlock the New Game+. In this mode we will be able to keep some data such as the Persona Compendium, the weapons obtained, the fusions unlocked and much more. In this way we will be able to replay the title by choosing a higher difficulty level or try to complete it 100% more easily.

I remind you that Persona 5 Tactics will be available worldwide from November 17th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu