During Nintendo Direct This afternoon a new trailer was shown for Persona 5 Tacticsnew spin-off episode of Person 5 which will be available worldwide from the next November 17th. Furthermore, from today it is possible to book the physical and digital edition of the title, which will arrive on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and the Windows Store.

There Launch Edition of the game will contain the DLC of Orfeo Picaro and Izanagi Picaroas well as a set of two coasters Of Joker And Morgana at selected retailers. There Digital Deluxe Edition will contain the two personae as well as i Repaint Your Heart Challenge Packs, Bonus Weapons, and Picaro + Persona Raoul Summons.

Persona 5 Tactica – Nintendo Direct Trailer

ATLUS has announced that pre-order for the strategy RPG is now available Persona 5 Tacticsarriving November 17, 2023. Fans can pre-order the physical and digital edition of the game for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch (physical only), and PC on Windows and Steam. Information about pre-order bonuses The Launch Edition (physics only – €59.99) contains: Free DLC Orfeo Picaro + Izanagi Picaro (pre-order only)

Complimentary set of two exclusive coasters at select retailers (while supplies last at participating stores) The Digital Deluxe Edition (digital only – €79.99) contains: Free DLC Orfeo Picaro + Izanagi Picaro (pre-order only)

Complimentary Repaint Your Heart Challenge Pack

Complimentary weapon pack

Picaro Summons Pack + Persona Raoul for free Due to a freak accident, the Phantom Thieves find themselves wandering in a bizarre world oppressed by a regime of tyranny. In grave danger and surrounded by a military group known as the Legionnaires, the Thieves are rescued by a mysterious revolutionary named Erina, who in exchange for her help offers them a tempting deal. What truth is hidden behind Erina and the deal offered to the Phantom Thieves? For more information about Persona 5 Tacticsvisit person.atlus.com/p5t.

Source: Nintendo, ATLUS via PLAION