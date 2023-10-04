ATLUS has released a new trailer dedicated to the protagonists of Persona 5 Tacticsthe next one coming November 17. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, puts the spotlight on the members of Phantom Thieves of Hearts allowing us to see it in action Ryuji Sakamoto, Ann Takamaki, Yusuke Kitagawa, Makoto Niijima, Futaba Sakura And Haru Okumura.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that Persona 5 Tactics will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Plus all subscribers to the service Xbox Game Pass they will be able to play it for free upon release. Good vision!

Persona 5 Tactica – Character Spotlight #2

Source: ATLUS