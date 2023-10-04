Atlus has released a new trailer western for Persona 5 Tactics dedicated entirely to personages with the “Character Spotlight 2”, which therefore presents the protagonists of this particular strategic spin-off and the specific abilities of each one.
With a release date set for November 17, 2023 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch and launch on day one directly on Xbox Game Passthe game is a particular turn-based strategic RPG that introduces some interesting variations to the world of the Atlus series and in particular to Persona 5.
In the trailer we see it in action Ryuji, Ann, Yusuke, Makoto, Futaba and Haru at various moments of the game, allowing you to also see something of the gameplay.
Many characters with different characteristics
Each character has its own characteristics, with special abilities and a fighting style that recalls the one visible in the original chapter.
The combination of these different skills and styles determines various possibilities of approaches to combat, which are the essential elements of the gameplay of Persona 5 Tactica, as befits a Strategic RPG classic.
Each character obviously has its own Persona which expands the attack possibilities and gives particular abilities to each and it is up to the player to learn how to make the most of everything. A few weeks ago we tried Persona 5 Tactica at Gamescom 2023 and you can learn new information about it from the article in question.
