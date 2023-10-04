Atlus has released a new trailer western for Persona 5 Tactics dedicated entirely to personages with the “Character Spotlight 2”, which therefore presents the protagonists of this particular strategic spin-off and the specific abilities of each one.

With a release date set for November 17, 2023 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch and launch on day one directly on Xbox Game Passthe game is a particular turn-based strategic RPG that introduces some interesting variations to the world of the Atlus series and in particular to Persona 5.

In the trailer we see it in action Ryuji, Ann, Yusuke, Makoto, Futaba and Haru at various moments of the game, allowing you to also see something of the gameplay.