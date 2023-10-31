ATLUS shares a new trailer dedicated to Persona 5 Tactics and focused on the combat system introduced in the game. In this new gameplay video, more details are provided on the different techniques available in battle, on how to best set up your strategies against unique enemies, as well as how to fuse Personae and create new and powerful weapons. Additionally, the development team has delved into how the Sub-Personae they can maximize the ability of each party member, testing different difficulty levels to face further challenges.

We remind you that this new adventure for Phantom Thieves of Hearts it will be available next time November 17 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Persona 5 Tactica – Battle Gameplay 2

Source: ATLUS via PLAION