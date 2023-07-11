ATLUS has released new information about the main plot and the protagonists of the highly anticipated Persona 5 Tactics. In this new adventure i Phantom Thieves they will find themselves catapulted inside the Kingdoma very particular kingdom in which the mysterious rules Marie and his army Legionnaires. Thanks to her power, the girl will be able to brainwash the Phantom Thievesand only Joker And Morgana they will manage to escape thanks to the help of the revolutionary Erina.

Joker will therefore decide to make a deal with Erina, so he can save his friends and uncover the mystery behind the Kingdom. Among the new characters that we will meet during the adventure there is Toshiro Kasukabe (voiced by Tomoake Maeno), a young politician rumored to be in the running to become Prime Minister and who has found himself imprisoned within the Kingdom. Though he won’t follow them into battle, he will help the Phantom Thieves with his strategic skills.

Among the new game mechanics that will be introduced in this spin-off we find coverswhich will allow us to take advantage of the objects scattered around the battlefield for hide from the attacks of enemies. Thanks to this function we will be able to halve the damage suffered or cancel it altogethernot using it instead we will be more vulnerable to enemy attacks that can more easily trigger a 1MORE.

Another novelty concerns the attributes of the attacks, which in this spin-off will allow us to inflict status ailments on opponents. For example using Uncle we will be able to block the movements of the enemy for a turn while using Take action the enemy cannot use Cover at the end of the turn. We will have to try to make the most of these statuses in order to easily defeat all opponents.

When we take damage or attack the enemy we will fill the VOLTAGE bar which, once full, will allow us to use the unique skills of each character. These are different skills depending on the chosen protagonist, ranging from doing huge damage to supporting the group with healing or buffs. Each character will have their own skill tree which will allow us to unlock its full potential, we will be able to obtain Skill Points both by fighting and by talking to our allies between one mission and another.

We leave you now with the video of this morning’s live broadcast dedicated to Persona 5 Tactics reminding you that the title will be available from next November 17 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu