ATLUS has released new details on the game mechanics of the highly anticipated Persona 5 Tacticsthe next one coming November 17. The software house has revealed that it will be possible change the difficulty of the game whenever we wantnot only by choosing a higher difficulty level will the enemies have more HP and be more powerful, but our attacks can also damage allies. This is an excellent feature for those looking for a more difficult challenge, as they will have to be particularly careful about the positioning of their characters to prevent them from ending up KO in a few moves.

Attacking will not always be the best choice for a fight. The software house has in fact revealed that By skipping a turn in battle the character will fill up with energy, allowing him to increase his damage dealt next turn. Not only that, every character can in fact equip a Sub-Person thanks to which you can obtain new abilities in battle and passive characteristics that will make him even more powerful.

As well as being able to fuse them together to obtain new ones, in this spin-off Personæ can be fused to create new weapons. This is much stronger equipment than what we will find in stores, so it is advisable to use this function often.

Last, but not least, the presence in the various levels of interactive elements that we can use to our advantage. In fact, we will be able to use barrels loaded with explosives to damage surrounding enemies, or to take advantage of elevators and other types of boxes to move to an elevated position and cause significant damage without the enemies being able to counterattack.

We leave you now with a new gallery of images for the game, reminding you that Persona 5 Tactics will be available worldwide on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source: ATLUS