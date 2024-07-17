The standard price of the game is 60.99 euros, while the promotional price reserved for Prime subscribers is 18.99 euros for PS5 and Xbox and of 17.99 euros for PS4 and Nintendo Switch . This is the lowest price ever recorded on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon, with immediate availability.

fans of Atlus games might find the current offer for Persona 5 Tactica in Launch Edition version

The Phantom Thieves are back

Persona 5 Tactica is a Persona 5 spin-off in the vein of strategicset after the events of Persona 5 Strikers. The game follows the adventures of the Phantom Thieves, a group of young people who use the power of Personas, manifestations of their psyches, to fight the injustices of the world.

A fight in Persona 5 Tactica

In Tactica, our heroes find themselves in a parallel dimension, oppressed by a mysterious military organization called the Legionnaries. The game features an original story that introduces new characters and enemies, all characterized by a super deformed art style. The gameplay offers strategic turn-based combat, where players will have to carefully consider the positioning of the characters on the field and their unique abilities at their disposal. If you want to know more, here is our review of Persona 5 Tactica.