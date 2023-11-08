Good but not very good, they say in these cases: Persona 5 Tactics is one of the titles reviewed in the latest issue of the Japanese magazine Famitsuwhich he assigned to the game votes good but not excellent: one 9 and three 8s, for a total of 33/40.

Eiga Sumikko Gurashi Tsugihagi Koujou no Fushigi-na Ko Game de Asobou! Eiga no Sekai (Switch) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]

Just Dance 2024 (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]

Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Switch) – 9/8/9/9 [35/40]

Persona 5 Tactica (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 8/9/8/8 [33/40]

Yohane the Parhelion: BLAZE in the DEEPBLUE (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 8/8/7/7 [30/40]

Released on November 17th on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, Persona 5 Tactica presents itself as a variation on the theme of the Atlus series, a strategically based spin-off which will involve the Phantom Thieves in a new adventure.