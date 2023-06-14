Persona 5 Tacticsthe strategy spin-off of Persona 5, will also debut on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4 and Steam the next November 17, 2023, along with the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows Store versions previously announced during the Microsoft showcase. We also remind you that it will be in the Game Pass catalog from launch.

As in the case of Persona 3 Reload, now also confirmed on PS5, PS4 and Steam, the news came from the official Atlus website and an updated version of the announcement trailer presented last week which now also indicates the new platforms of reference.

Also from the portal we learn that those who purchase the PS4 version will be able to upgrade to PS5 for free and transfer the saves.

Additionally, Atlus has released a gameplay videos where it offers an overview of the strategic dynamics of Persona 5 Tactica. You can find it in the player below.

Persona 5 Tactica as previously mentioned is a strategic spin-off of Persona 5, which in addition to the gameplay dynamics differs in a super deformed graphic style compared to the original, as well as introducing an unpublished story starring the Phantom Thieves.