Next November 17th it will finally be available Persona 5 Tactics, the new spin-off of the acclaimed Atlus game. However, a lucky group of players already had the opportunity to enjoy this title, and that is Persona 5 Tactics was released early on PC.

That’s right, a couple of days ago, multiple Steam users reported that access for Persona 5 Tactics He had gotten up a week earlier than planned. As a consequence, a large number of players had the opportunity to enjoy this adventure sooner than expected. Realizing this, Atlus reacted as quickly as it could and blocked access to this installment again.

Persona 5 Tactica has been released early on Steam by accident, I’m playing the game right now pic.twitter.com/OcSVbOrg3H — Faz (@ScrambledFaz) November 8, 2023

However, those who had access to Persona 5 Tactics early still have the opportunity to play early, the only thing they need to do is use Steam in offline mode. For its part, The rest of the world will have to wait until November 17, the day when Persona 5 Tactics will be officially available.

On related topics, you can check out our hands-on Persona 3 Reloaded and Persona 5 Tactics here.

Editor’s Note:

These errors are much more serious than one might think. In the period of time in which the game was available to this audience, the entire adventure could be leaked, which not only ruins the surprise for fans, but also increases the risks of piracy.

Via: Nintendo Life