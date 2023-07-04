Following the presentation during theAnime Expo 2023, ATLUS shared the first trailer of the “Character Spotlight” series for his Persona 5 Tactics. This new video, accompanied by a series of new screenshots, introduces us to the first three characters in the game: Joker, Morgana and the new entry Erina.

We remind you that Persona 5 Tactics will be available from next November 17th all over the world on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. Furthermore, the title will be playable from day one for all subscribers to the service Xbox Game Pass.

Persona 5 Tactica – Character Spotlight 1

Anime Expo 2023 panels

At Anime Expo 2023, ATLUS Unveiled First Character Intro Trailer For Upcoming Strategy RPG Persona 5 Tactics. The trailer and new details were revealed during ATLUS Presents: Persona 5 Tactica Official Panel at Anime Expo, which was attended by some of the main voice actors of the game, including Leeanna Albanese (Erina), Matthew Mercer (Yusuke), Cherami Leigh (Makoto), and Xanthe Huynh (Haru).

You can find the live video of ATLUS Presents: Persona 5 Tactica Official Panel here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AEKTOZ4DbqU Persona 5 Tactics arrives on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on November 17, 2023. Persona 5 Tactics will also be available on Xbox Game Pass upon release.

Source: ATLUS via PLAION