Persona 5 Tactica available from today, let’s see the launch trailer

Persona 5 Tactics it shows itself with the inevitable launch trailer: the game is available starting today on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, at no additional cost if you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Greeted by the international press with positive votes but not too much, Persona 5 Tactica transforms the Altlus series into a strategic experience of great depthin which we will meet the legendary Phantom Thieves after the events of Persona 5.

Catapulted inside an unknown worldin which the population is oppressed by a totalitarian regime, the protagonists of the adventure will make their skills available to the people to start a battle for freedom.