SEGA has let slip the secret of Pulcinella. Through a leak Two trailers for two games in the Persona saga have surfaced online and are said to be announced during the Xbox event. Let’s talk about Persona 5 Tactica and Persona 3 Reload, or the remake of the third chapter. Both would be coming to Game Pass.

Persona 5 Tactics is a new chapter in the now sub-saga of Persona 5, which counts the base game, the Royal and Strikers version, plus the mobile game which however offers completely different characters and the dance spin-off Dancing in Starlight. Persona 5 Tactica, as it is easy to understand from the name, is a strategy game and offers a different graphic style, more chibi / deformed. The release date would be November 17, 2023.

Persona 3 Reload, however, seems to be a faithful remake of the original game, scheduled for early 2024. The latter was already known thanks to various rumors and leaks and was taken somewhat for granted by everyone. Persona 5 Tactica, on the other hand, had surfaced online with the code “P5T”.

Of course for now they are just leaks, not official information. We will have to wait for confirmations or denials from SEGA, but for the moment it seems that the videos are authentic. What do you think?