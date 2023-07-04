Persona 5 Tactica will add a new playable character to the game’s group of Phantom Thieves.

Not much is known about its plot yet, but the game will feature turn-based tactical battles and takes place after the events of Persona 5.

A character spotlight video has now been released, showing fresh gameplay and new playable character Erina.

Persona 5 Tactics — Character Spotlight 1Watch on YouTube

Erina is a “mysterious revolutionary with a strong sense of justice” who rescues the Phantom Thieves and joins their group.

In battle, Erina will be able to target multiple enemies with her weapons and deal high damage, while her special Flag of Freedom move will make nearby enemies vulnerable and heal allies.

The new video also reveals the moves of protagonist Joker and everybody’s favorite non-cat Morgana. Joker’s weapons have a long range to target single enemies, while Morgana can use wind attacks to sweep enemies out of cover.

More character spotlight videos are presumably on the way to reveal other playable characters, ahead of the game’s release on 17th November across Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Switch, and PC.

In other news, Atlus has also shared new gameplay of Persona 3 Reload, revealing English voices for the first time.

The remake has newly recorded voices, new and arranged music, and other extra content – but won’t include a female lead.

Persona 3 Reload will release next year across Xbox and PlayStation consoles, plus PC.

Check out more of the game and those English voices in the video below.