Persona 5 Tactica was playable via Steam this afternoon, nine days before its official launch.

It looks like alert emails from Steam went out notifying fans of the game’s release, prompting some to download it and begin playing.

The mishap was fixed about 20 minutes laterafter which the release date went through a rollercoaster of changes, including 31st December 1969before ending up (correctly) on 17th November, 2023.



Tactica was playable during its 20-minute early release, as reported by players who booted the game up.

Persona 5 Tactica has been released early on Steam by accident, I’m playing the game right now pic.twitter.com/OcSVbOrg3H — Faz (@ScrambledFaz) November 8, 2023

Although the game is no longer downloadable from Steam, those who did manage to download it during the short period it was available could still be playing the game offline. If you’re hoping to play the game fresh, you might want to be wary of Tactica spoilers appearing on the internet over the next week just in case.

Ed enjoyed his time with the Persona 5 Tactica demo at Gamescom, but hoped to see more complexity in its combat in the full game.