Persona 5 Tactics returns to show itself with a new one trailerin this case focused on the character of Kasumi Yoshizawa and thus continuing the long overview of the large cast available within the game arriving this week.
After having seen that of Futaba Sakura, Makoto Niijima, Yusuke Kitagawa and Toshiro Kasukabe, just to mention a few, here is Kasumi Yoshizawa’s turn, in this case voiced by Sora Amamiya.
She is a young and lively girl, gifted with particular skills in combat.
Kasumi is a first-year student who joined Shujin Academy in the same year as the protagonist, after transferring from another school.
In the video we see her in action in intermission scenes and phases gameplayillustrating how the girl behaves on the battlefield and also some more narrative fragments about her.
Persona 5 Tactica is a spin-off of the famous fifth chapter of the Atlus RPG series which features strategic turn-based combat and a particular “chibi” style graphic characterization, which gives a decidedly different aesthetic to the game compared to the standard series.
The release is scheduled for November 17, 2023 on PC and console, also available on day one on Game Pass.
