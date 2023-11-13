Persona 5 Tactics returns to show itself with a new one trailerin this case focused on the character of Kasumi Yoshizawa and thus continuing the long overview of the large cast available within the game arriving this week.

After having seen that of Futaba Sakura, Makoto Niijima, Yusuke Kitagawa and Toshiro Kasukabe, just to mention a few, here is Kasumi Yoshizawa’s turn, in this case voiced by Sora Amamiya.

She is a young and lively girl, gifted with particular skills in combat.

Kasumi is a first-year student who joined Shujin Academy in the same year as the protagonist, after transferring from another school.