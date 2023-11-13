ATLUS shares a new trailer dedicated to the characters of Persona 5 Tacticsintroducing ourselves today Kasumi Yoshizawathe new entry in Phantom Thieves seen in Persona 5 Royal which will be part of the DLC available on day one “Repaint Your Heart”. Kasumi will once again have the voice of Sora Amamiya in the Japanese dub.

A beautiful third year student, admitted to theShujin Academy the same year he moved in Hero. Thanks to her excellent track record in gymnastics since middle school, Academy has high hopes for her athletic career. His Person is Cendrillon and its code name is Violet.

Persona 5 Tactics the next one is coming November 17 worldwide on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. It will be playable from day one on Xbox and PC Game Pass.

Persona 5 – Kasumi Yoshizawa trailer

Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu