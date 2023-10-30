Atlus has released a new trailer For Persona 5 Tacticsthe new strategic RPG spin-off of the famous fifth chapter of the series, focused in this case above all on combat system.
The “Battle Gameplay 2” video focuses on the elements relating to the battle phases, which probably represent the fundamental moments in the gameplay of the new Atlus game, in an unprecedented digression into the strategic field.
As was already known, the battles take place in turns and within well-defined arenas, with limited movement, attack and defense possibilities per turn.
Lots of different enemies and game situations
Persona 5 Tactica features a remarkable variety of enemies within very particular settings, as was to be expected given the starting game, with a notable amount of different situations in which it is possible to encounter.
In the trailer we see some of these opponents and their strategies required to take them down, which usually involve the coordinated use of various characters and each one’s respective abilities, capable of creating a considerable amount of different combinations.
Various information has emerged recently about Persona 5 Tactica, such as details on New Game+ and more announced a few days ago after the trailer with fights and animated sequences. We remind you that the game will be available from 17 November 2023 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series Xbox Game Pass.
