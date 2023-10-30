Atlus has released a new trailer For Persona 5 Tacticsthe new strategic RPG spin-off of the famous fifth chapter of the series, focused in this case above all on combat system.

The “Battle Gameplay 2” video focuses on the elements relating to the battle phases, which probably represent the fundamental moments in the gameplay of the new Atlus game, in an unprecedented digression into the strategic field.

As was already known, the battles take place in turns and within well-defined arenas, with limited movement, attack and defense possibilities per turn.