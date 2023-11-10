Persona 5 Strikers has scored so far sales For 2 million copies: Atlus announced it, confirming the great success of the Musou-style action spin-off developed by Omega Force.
Available from February 2021 on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, Persona 5 Strikers takes the characters from the latest chapter of the famous series and projects them into a frenetic and spectacular experience.
In our review of Persona 5 Strikers we praised the combat system, the soundtrack and even the plot of the game, which however shows the usual Musou balance problems.
Spin-offs are great
As you know, very often Musou are based on franchises other than the various Warriors they work greatending up offering fans of the respective series a welcome variation on the theme which then also gets important feedback in terms of numbers and critics.
It happened for example with Hyrule Warriors, the spin-off of The Legend of Zelda which puts us in Link’s shoes in spectacular one-against-thousand battles characterized however by a depth that is not initially expected.
