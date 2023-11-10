Persona 5 Strikers has scored so far sales For 2 million copies: Atlus announced it, confirming the great success of the Musou-style action spin-off developed by Omega Force.

Available from February 2021 on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, Persona 5 Strikers takes the characters from the latest chapter of the famous series and projects them into a frenetic and spectacular experience.

In our review of Persona 5 Strikers we praised the combat system, the soundtrack and even the plot of the game, which however shows the usual Musou balance problems.