During the live broadcast Persona 25th Commemorative Special Program broadcast today, ATLUS shared a new trailer for the remastered version of Persona 5 Royalnext coming October 21. Recall that Persona 5 Royal will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switchas well as on Game Pass for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC (on which it will also arrive via Steam And Microsoft Store).

As already confirmed by the developer, those who already own the PS4 version of the game will in no way be able to upgrade to the PS5 version, either free of charge or for a fee.

Persona 5 Royal – Trailer

Source: ATLUS Street Persona Central