Atlus released the first real trailer for Persona 5 Royal Remaster so that fans who are waiting for news about the game can be satisfied.

The original version of Persona 5 was released for PS3 and PS4 in Japan in September 2016 and launched worldwide in April 2017. Persona 5 Royal followed in 2019 for PS4 in Japan and 2020 in the West.

If you are not familiar with both versions of the game, Persona 5 Royal includes additional content such as a new story, the Third Half, which includes new characters such as Kasumi Yoshikawa and Takuto Maruki. In addition, it also adds the ability to watch event scenes, animations, background music and illustrations in the game via My Palace and various DLC items.

Persona 5 Royal Remaster is slated to launch on PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One on October 21, 2022. Unfortunately the game will not feature a next-gen update system, so if you own Persona 5 Royal on PS4, you’ll have to buy it again for PS5.

Source: Push Square