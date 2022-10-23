The PC port of Persona 5 Royal is finally here and allows PC gamers to enjoy one of the best JRPGs of recent years. It also gives us the opportunity to discover some secrets about the game. A YouTuber and modder showed some of the secrets he has already discovered, such as some alternative versions of the game menus and settings.

These findings come from Facwhich is also making a “Royal’s Cut” mod, which aims to restore all cut content in Persona 5 Royal.

There is for example one unused version of the protagonist, Joker, who was part of Persona 5’s Alpha 5, according to Faz. His attire doesn’t look too different, but he looks like he’s wearing some kind of scarf with his school uniform. There’s also a Persona 5 Royal development beta launch menu screen, which looks very similar to the final product.

Faz also shares some first concept art for Persona 5 Strikers (or Scramble in Japan), a first look at a background image in day and night versions, and a very different look for the smartphone interface in Persona 5 Royal, which shows the character Akechi with a profile picture of a crow.

Over time it is possible that they will be discovered more details on Persona 5 Royalesuch as enemies, bosses or even areas not used in the final version.

The game, on PC, is already a success: in fact Persona 5 Royal has beaten Persona 4 Golden on Steam for the number of contemporary players.