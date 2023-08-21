Good Smile Company announced that the Nendoroid Doll Of Joker adapted from Persona 5 Royal will be released sometime in 2024. The Nendoroid Doll series has a similar face design to its Nendoroid counterpart, but has a body similar to that of a doll with different points of articulation to be able to choose the best pose. Plus the dolls can be dressed in different outfits which are sold separately.

There Nendoroid Doll Of Joker will be available at the introductory price of 9,000 yen (about €56) and will be distributed in Japan in April 2024 and in North America by the end of 2024. Joker’s outfit which will have an introductory price of 5,200 yen (about €33) and will be distributed simultaneously.

Source: Good Smile Company Street Siliconera