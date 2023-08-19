Summer 2023 is full of releases but if by chance you prefer to wait to buy new games and you’re looking for something at an attractive price that can keep you entertained for many hours, you don’t have to go any further. through aAmazon offer is possible to buy Persona 5 Royal for PS5 with a 64% discount. The Xbox Series X version offers a lower discount, i.e. 50%. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price is 59.99€. In both cases, it is the lowest price ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Persona 5 Royal, remember, includes the Italian translation, which is essential for many players considering the amount of texts in the game. In case you don’t know it, Persona 5 Royal is a turn-based RPG from SEGA and Atlus, the two companies’ masterpiece originally released on PS3. The Royale version also includes new game content, such as 40 downloadable items, an additional character and an entire extra semester. At the base of the gameplay is the capture of Personae, beings that we can use to fight.