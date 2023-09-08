If the western RPGs that are going crazy in this beginning of September don’t appeal to you, then you will have to try to switch sides of the world and play Persona 5 Royalwhich is now on sale at the historic lowest price through the offer from Amazon Italy. The reported discount is €40.83, or 68%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this game it is 59.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Persona 5 Royal is a turn-based RPG from Atlus. We take on the role of Joker, leader of a group of students who become “Phantom Thieves” to enter people’s hearts and correct their alterations. The Royal version of the game includes the Italian translation, over 40 downloadable items that were paid for the basic version, a new character and a new story part that expands the game.