Persona 5 Royal has registered sales for 3.3 million copies thanks to the publication of the game on some new platforms (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch) which added a further million units to the previous total.

Considering though Person 5 and all its editions and spin-offs, therefore not only Royal but also Dancing in Starlight and Strikers, the numbers reach 8.3 million copies: a really important result for a franchise that many still consider niche.

In our review of Persona 5 Royal we have obviously highlighted the many advantages of the game, in particular relating to the new version, which adds various important contents, quality of life improvements and the much coveted subtitles in Italian.

The figures communicated by Atlus reveal interesting details, for example that as of November 30, the PS4 version of Persona 5 Royal has sold over 2.3 million copiesgiven that the extra million of the new platforms has brought the game to a total of 3.3 million.

As for the entire Persona series, sales have currently exceeded 16.8 million copies internationally.