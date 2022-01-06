PREMIUM BANDAI announces that starting from tomorrow it will be possible to pre-order the figure dedicated to Joker, iconic protagonist of Persona 5 Royal.

Pre-orders will be available from 05:00 (Italian time) on 7 January through company website. The figure, made for the line Lucrea from MegaHouse, will cost 18,700 yen (about € 143) and shipments will begin in August. Joker will have a series of interchangeable parts such as the removable mask to reveal his face and different types of hands so that he can wield his iconic weapons.

A transparent stand will be available together with the figure to put it in place, and the total height will be about 235 mm. I remind you that a figure dedicated to is already available for the Lucrea line Kasumi and one dedicated to Goro Akechi in its version Crow Loki we told you about in our previous article.

We leave you now with many new images for the dedicated figure Joker made by MegaHouse.

Source: PREMIUM BANDAI Street Siliconera