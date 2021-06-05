During yesterday we learned that Microsoft prepares an incredible surprise for Xbox Game Pass. This news prompted many fans to envision a possible Final Fantasy VII Remake or Persona 5 Royal announcement for Game Pass. Finally, this seems to have not been the case, but by pure chance, a few hours ago we learned that Persona 5 Royal on Xbox and PC could be a reality, as the Microsoft Store has leaked.

The acquaintance XboxStudio Via Twitter, he has been the one who has shared this incredible news, ensuring that the PlayStation exclusive Persona 5 Royal will arrive on Xbox and PC for the first time. It is not the first time that the Microsoft Store has filtered the arrival of new games or special editions never announced before, such as the Dying Light Platinum Edition among other.

Persona 5 Royal on Xbox and PC? This is assured by an alleged leak

Several months ago there were already New rumors about Persona 5 Royal coming to Xbox, and after the September 2020 Microsoft Store in Singapore leaked its existence, everything seems to indicate that sooner rather than later the arrival of the successful Persona 5 Royal on Xbox and PC will be officially announced. Even so, we will have to be vigilant since it could also be a fake.

Reveal the truth. Get ready to enjoy a new RPG experience in Persona 5 Royal based on the Persona universe. Put on the Joker mask and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. Escape the chains of society and stage spectacular assaults to infiltrate the minds of the corrupt and cause them to change.