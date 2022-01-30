Over the recent MegaHobby + Plus 2022 Winterthe manufacturer MegaHouse announced that the line of figures Lucrea will dedicate space to two other characters from Persona 5 Royalmore specifically we talk about Fox And Noir.

At the moment for these two there are only generic announcement images, suggesting that there will still be a wait before seeing the actual prototypes. However, we can already see that Fox will hold his katana while Noir he will have his grenade launcher in his hand, and at his feet will also be present Mona in the form of a bus.

We look forward to discovering the prototypes of these two new upcoming figures dedicated to Phantom Thieves!

Source: MegaHouse Street Siliconera