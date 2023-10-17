Microsoft announces that Persona 5 Royal will be among the games that will leave the subscription service Xbox Game Pass in October. The masterpiece of ATLUS will be removed from the service’s very rich library of titles starting from the next one October 31st. All those who want to continue playing it will be able to take advantage of a promotion, which we will be able to take advantage of until the day it is removed from the service a 20% discount on the purchase price.

The game catalog of Xbox Game Pass is constantly evolving, and even if in a few days the title ATLUS will no longer be available starting today all subscribers will be able to enjoy Like a Dragon: Ishin!, a spin-off of the saga set in feudal Japan. You can find all the details in our previous article.

Source: Microsoft Street Gematsu