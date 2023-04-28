Persona 5 Royal has sold altogether 1.7 million copies on PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox. Sega reported the data in its recent financial report, making it clear that they are satisfied with the progress of the game. It should be noted that the figure refers to 31 March 2023, i.e. to the close of the past fiscal year.

Whereas as of November 2022 Atlus had spoken of one million copies sold, in the last four months of the fiscal year Persona 5 Royal has placed another 700,000 units.

Unfortunately, the Japanese publisher has not provided any updates on the total sales of Persona 5, Royal Edition included. Of the Persona series it was instead announced that in the last quarter of the past fiscal year it sold a total of 1.23 million copies.

Considering that in November there was talk of 16.8 million units sold for the Persona series and 8.3 million units sold by persona 5, it becomes quite easy to calculate: the series as a whole should have sold just over 18 million units, while Persona 5 around 9 million.