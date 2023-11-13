Through Amazon Italy you can take advantage of an offer for Persona 5 Royal in Nintendo Switch version. The reported discount is 58% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The current price it is the lowest ever proposed for this version of the game on Amazon Italy. The recommended price is €59.99.
Persona 5 Royal, the definitive version
Persona 5 Royal is the “enhanced” version of Persona 5. It obviously includes the base game, as well as additional content such as a new story, a new character, over 40 items that were paid for with the base version and also the translation of the texts in Italian, probably the most important element for many buyers who resent the idea of playing a long game in English. The dubbing is English and Japanese.
