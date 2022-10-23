Great launch for Persona 5 Royal on Steam, which not only reached the top of the best-selling games chart, but also did better than Person 4: Golden for number of players connected at the same time.

Person 4: Golden had a maximum peak of players of 29,984, while Persona 5 Royal reached 31,133, according to the numbers reported by SteamDB. The figure does not outclass that of the previous chapter, but we must consider that we are talking about a Japanese role-playing game, a genre loved but not really mass, so even an overtaking of a few thousand users is a relevant figure to evaluate the success or otherwise of a game, considering also that Persona 5 Royal has been available on PS4 for years.

For comparison, Tales of Arise, one of the most successful JRPs on Steam, has peaked at more than 60,000 contemporary players. The Bandai Namco game, however, was launched at the same time as the other platforms and is also the son of a franchise much loved by fans of the genre.

