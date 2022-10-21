ATLUS celebrates the launch of Persona 5 Royal on Xbox Game Pass releasing a new launch trailer dedicated to the game. As previously anticipated starting from today the title will be available free of charge for all subscribers to the service both on console and on PC. Also today the game debuted also on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

As previously anticipated, this new version of the highly acclaimed title it includes over 40 additional contents issued for the original. Also, if you haven’t bought it yet, I remind you that on the ATLUS Online Shop the very rich collector’s edition is available 1 More Editionexclusive to the console version of the game.

We leave you now with the launch trailer on Xbox Game Pass for Persona 5 Royalwishing you a good vision as always.

Persona 5 Royal – Launch Trailer (Xbox Game Pass)

Source: ATLUS