Atlus has launched some games that have been very popular with fans in the past. One of the most extensive hit series has been the Person, which has a large fan base. The latest version, namely Persona 5, was a huge success and, for some, a classic JRPG. Unfortunately, there is a major problem with the game. There are only a few platforms where you can enjoy Persona 5, as it is only available on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 platforms.

While there appear to be no announcements taking place, the chapter has never been released on other platforms. However, there were several rumors suggesting that a port would come to Sony’s competing platforms. Fortunately, there’s a new indicator for fans hoping for a port announcement.

The new hope comes in the form of brand renewal. It’s nothing exciting and doesn’t tell us anything, but the fact that the Persona 5 brand renewal has popped up could suggest that the IP will be getting some sort of new treatment soon. Obviously this is pure speculation, but fans are hoping this is just proof that a suitable port will be released soon.

Once again, Persona 5 was a huge hit and can be enjoyed right now on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. Meanwhile, Persona 5 Strikers, which takes place after the events of Persona 5, can be picked up on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation. 4, and PC.

