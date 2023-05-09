Person 5 has now consolidated as a significant source of inspiration for cosplayers, given the large amount of charismatic characters it contains, and in this case we see a futaba cosplay from Carry.key which perfectly reproduces the character of the game.

It is an interpretation rather in line with the classic iconography of Futaba Sakura, who is shown here in one of her typical somewhat nerdy outfits, with the style chosen by Carry.key which seems to fully resume the characteristics typical of the original character.

The Persona 5 Phantom Thieves Navigator is usually a character very shy, aiming not to attract attention. His standard attire reflects his desire to remain aloof, with big goggles and a series of “layers” of clothing to cover up as much as possible.

On the other hand, all of this often becomes an element on which to play in order to instead build a decidedly provocative reinterpretation, as also happens in this case. For the rest, the goggles are still there, as are the flaming red hair and headphones, for a truly spot-on reinterpretation, in line with the spirit of the character.

