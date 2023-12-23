For years, the Persona series was one of many JRPGs with a small fan base around the world. However, with the arrival of the fifth installment, the Atlus property exploded substantially, and since then we have seen multiple games starring the Phantom Thieves. In this way, it has been revealed that the series of Persona 5 It has sold more than 10 million units since its launch.

Persona 5 It arrived in Japan in 2016, followed by an international launch in 2017. Since then, Atlus has been in charge of expanding this universe with experiences of all kinds. Royal was in charge of offering us an improved version of the base title. Persona 5 Strikers brought the Phantom Thieves into the Musou genre. Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight He gave us a dance and rhythm title. Last but not least, Persona 5 Tactics arrived a few weeks ago, and presented us with a strategy game.

The worldwide sales of the Persona 5 series have surpassed 10 million units! 🎉 To celebrate, check out this special thank you illustration from Shigenori Soejima! Thank you so much to our players for your continued support.#P5D #P5R #P5S #P5T pic.twitter.com/uTdN85VgsS — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) December 15, 2023

These five games make up the series of Person 5, which has sold more than 10 million units. In comparison, the series of Persona 4which also offers us multiple games, has sold just over a million units. For its part, Shin Megami Tensei, where Persona is released, has sold more than 19 million units since its first installment in 1987.

Without a doubt, this is a great achievement for SEGA and Atlus, who are surely already planning the next installment in this series, although before this happens we will see a remake of Persona 3as well as Metaphor: ReFantazio. On related topics, you can check our review of Persona 5 Tactics here. Likewise, this is the new trailer for Persona 3 Reload.

Editor's Note:

Although I'm more of a Shin Megami Tensei fan, I can't deny the impact Persona 5 has had over the last few years, especially for the community. This title has made millions of people give JRPGs a chance for the first time in their lives, and that is a very positive thing.

Via: Atlus