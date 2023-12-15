Persona 5 has practically become a separate series and has now reached 10 million copies sold, including the spin-offs.
Atlus and Sega celebrate another important milestone achieved by Person 5 on the market, i.e. overcoming the 10 million copies sold on all platforms and throughout the world, also considering the spin-offs and re-releases connected.
The label says “series” regarding Persona 5, and in fact the definition fits, although it may seem strange given that it refers to a single chapter of a franchise: considering the various re-releases and related spin-offs, these are in fact 5 distinct games, all of notable success.
The 10 million copies were reached by combining sales of:
- Person 5
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight
- Persona 5 Royal
- Persona 5 Strikers
- Persona 5 Tactics
Atlus celebrates with a promotional campaign
In addition to the actual “first chapter”, Persona 5, released in 2016, the title gave rise to a real sub-series entirely focused on the fifth chapter of the RPG series.
Persona 5 Royal it is the expanded re-release, updated and enriched with new content, which has also arrived on other platforms in addition to PlayStation. Now the title is available practically everywhere between PC, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, and the prospects seem to be to remain multiplatform.
The most recent title is Persona 5 Tactica, which presents a clear deviation from the structure and style typical of the original series, presenting itself as a turn-based strategy game with “chibi” style graphics, which is achieving good results on PC and consoles.
For celebrate the result, Atlus has organized 50% discounts in Japan, which will continue until January 10, 2024 but we don't know if they will also be extended in our parts.
