Atlus and Sega celebrate another important milestone achieved by Person 5 on the market, i.e. overcoming the 10 million copies sold on all platforms and throughout the world, also considering the spin-offs and re-releases connected.

The label says “series” regarding Persona 5, and in fact the definition fits, although it may seem strange given that it refers to a single chapter of a franchise: considering the various re-releases and related spin-offs, these are in fact 5 distinct games, all of notable success.

The 10 million copies were reached by combining sales of: