Added to the service in November 2020 as part of the PlayStation Plus Collectiona selection of the most successful titles of PlayStation 4 for owners of PlayStation 5, Person 5 is preparing to leave the service.

FromMay 11, 2022 the game will no longer be available in the Collection and the only way to continue accessing it, after that date, will be to have already added it to your library. We therefore recommend that all subscribers to the service download Person 5 via PlayStation Plus before that date, so you can continue playing one of the best JRPGs of recent years (and beyond).

Within the collection we can still find excellent exponents of the PS4 generation, such as MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD, RESIDENT EVIL VII: biohazard, The Last Guardian, Bloodboorne And FINAL FANTASY XV.

Person 5 Discover the picaresque story of a young team of ghost thieves in this latest installment of the acclaimed Persona series. During the day you can enjoy high school life in the big city, spending your time however you like. The friendships you make with the people you meet will prove very useful in helping you fulfill your destiny! After school, use the metaversal Navigator on your smartphone to infiltrate Palaces, surreal worlds created from the hearts of corrupt adults, then unleash your double life as a ghost thief. With the power of Persona, you can manipulate the minds of criminals by stealing the Treasure of their malevolent desires. Join your new friends in the fight to reform society with your sense of justice!

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment Street Persona Central