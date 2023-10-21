After a little wait, here it is finally Limited Run Games has returned to the spotlight to announce that the limited retail release of Persona 4 Golden For PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One And Nintendo Switch they will officially open this October 27and they will close the December 10th.
Also in this case, as already seen for Persona 3 Portablethe editions that will be made accessible for reservations are various, in this case Standard Edition, Golden Grimoire EditionAnd Midnight Channel Edition. Let’s discover them together!
Standard Edition ($34.99)
Contains:
Golden Grimoire Edition ($69.99)
Contains:
- Physical copy of the game
- Slipcover
- Grimoire book box
- SteelBook
Midnight Channel Edition ($199.99)
Contains:
- Physical copy of the game
- Midnight Channel lenticular box
- Slipcover
- Grimoire Book box
- Soundtrack
- Premium trading card set
- Reproduction of the protagonist Yu Naurkami’s glasses plus pedestal
- All Out Attack 3D shadow box
- Metal Teddie Statue
- SteelBook
- Persona 4 Golden ending photo
- Midnight Channel pin
- Authenticity certificate
Source: Limited Run Games Street Gematsu
#Persona #Golden #physical #version #Limited #Run #Games #preorder #October