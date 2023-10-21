After a little wait, here it is finally Limited Run Games has returned to the spotlight to announce that the limited retail release of Persona 4 Golden For PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One And Nintendo Switch they will officially open this October 27and they will close the December 10th.

Also in this case, as already seen for Persona 3 Portablethe editions that will be made accessible for reservations are various, in this case Standard Edition, Golden Grimoire EditionAnd Midnight Channel Edition. Let’s discover them together!

Standard Edition ($34.99) Contains: Golden Grimoire Edition ($69.99) Contains: Physical copy of the game

Slipcover

Grimoire book box

SteelBook Midnight Channel Edition ($199.99) Contains: Physical copy of the game

Midnight Channel lenticular box

Slipcover

Grimoire Book box

Soundtrack

Premium trading card set

Reproduction of the protagonist Yu Naurkami’s glasses plus pedestal

All Out Attack 3D shadow box

Metal Teddie Statue

SteelBook

Persona 4 Golden ending photo

Midnight Channel pin

Authenticity certificate

