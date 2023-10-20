Limited Run Games has started pre-orders of the physical editions standard and collectible Person 4: Golden for PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.
Reservations will be active from today until December 10, 2023. If you are interested you can reach the online store at this address. To be precise, there are three editions available for purchase: the Standard Edition for $69, the Golden Grimoire Edition for $69.99 and finally the rich Midnight Channel Edition for $199.99.
The contents of the physical editions of Persona 4 Golden
The Standard Edition of Persona 4 Golden simply includes a copy of the game with disc or cartridge depending on the console you choose. On the contrary, the other two editions include content that could appeal to fans of Atlus’ JRPG series, here are the details:
Golden Grimoire Edition
- Physical copy of Persona 4 Golden
- Case of Persona 4 Golden
- Grimoire Box
- SteelBook
Midnight Channel Edition
- Physical copy of Persona 4 Golden
- Lenticular box
- Lining
- Grimoire Box
- Persona 4 Golden Official Soundtrack
- Premium trading card set
- Yu Narukami’s glasses with stand
- Shadow box 3D All Out Attack
- Teddie metal figurine
- SteelBook
- Persona 4 Golden ending photo
- Midnight Channel pin
- Numbered certificate of authenticity
#Persona #Golden #preorders #physical #Collectors #versions #open #prices #contents