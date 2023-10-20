Limited Run Games has started pre-orders of the physical editions standard and collectible Person 4: Golden for PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Reservations will be active from today until December 10, 2023. If you are interested you can reach the online store at this address. To be precise, there are three editions available for purchase: the Standard Edition for $69, the Golden Grimoire Edition for $69.99 and finally the rich Midnight Channel Edition for $199.99.