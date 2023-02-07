The new remastered version of has been available for a few weeks Persona 4 Golden, ready to drag us back into one of the thickest and most disturbing mysteries in the gaming world. As well as for Persona 3 Portablewe are back for another guide entirely dedicated to the endings of the game, so that you can enjoy them all without risk.

Before continuing we would like to clarify that the article contains some spoilers regarding the main plotso we invite you to continue only if you are really sure you want to find out the epilogue of the game in advance or if you have finished at least one run.

We start on December 3rddate that represents the turning point regarding the endgame.

After the group rushed to the hospital to check the condition of Nanako now worsened, the protagonists decide to enter the room of Namatame (the current suspect in the kidnappings and murders) to decide how to close the matter once and for all. Indeed, as things stand now, there is no evidence that the police can use to convict Namatameand its shadow on the Midnight Channel he taunts the group about his actions. Yosuke he proposes to kill him by throwing him inside the TV while they have the chance, in order to bring justice to his victims and make sure he can’t commit any more crimes.

The final decision is then up to the player.

Get their hands dirty

If the protagonist approves the plan of Yosuke, Namatame is thrown into television and the mystery that remains forever unsolved. In fact, the group will never realize that the man they killed was not the real culprit, while both the investigators and the inhabitants of the town are left in the dark about the truth about the case. It will also be shown that the fog still covers the city 3 months later in March by which time the protagonist leaves Inaba. This is in fact the first “bad ending” of the title.

Self Namatame is instead spared, but the protagonist fails to convince the group that they need to dig deeper into the case, or if the protagonist is able to but fails to correctly guess the killer’s identity two days later, we will witness on the second “bad ending”. Among the various changes, Namatame pleads guilty to the kidnapping charges but not guilty to the murder charges, therefore leaving the mystery still unsolved.

The real ending?

To get to the third available ending, the protagonist must convince the group to calm their emotions and dig deeper into the case to evaluate if Namatame is really the culprit. Two more days will pass in this way which will lead us to the next important point: guessing the identity of the killer. In fact, the protagonist will have several clues at his disposal that will help him establish who the real murderer is from a list of 26 suspects collected during the game. If we will select Tohru Adachithe assistant of Dojimawe’ll head towards the standard ending.

In fact, if we will face and defeat Adachi, Nanako will be discharged from the hospital, and our protagonist will be able to go home without further events, showing us less pessimistic credits than those seen in the “bad endings”.

However, if the protagonist (after bringing all his S. Links to maximum) decides to meet the other party members at Junesthe group will begin to reflect on several inconsistencies regarding the theory that Adachi was acting alone. In fact some points continue to be a mystery: how did he and namatame get the power to enter televisions? How did the protagonist himself get it? How was Midnight Channel born?

Puppets in the hands of the gods

Let’s get through these questions to the heart of the last and “true” ending!

Retracing their steps since the first day of the game, it turns out that the real antagonist and conductor of the game is the gas station attendant encountered in the first hours of the game, none other than the god Izanami in person. In fact, when the attendant shook hands with the protagonist, this gave him the power to fight with Personae, doing the same also with Adachi and with Namatame. From here on, without making any more spoilers, we head towards the end of the game one last time.

These are the two endings proposed within Persona 4 Golden. Which of the two did you like more? Let us know in the comments! We remind you that Persona 4 Golden, together with Persona 3 Portable and Persona 5 Royal, is currently included in the subscription Game Pass.

